Appeals Court Says NJ Medical Pot Permit Scoring Is Flawed

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel said Wednesday there were serious problems with the way the state scored medical marijuana permit applications, sending the state's Department of Health back to reconsider applications submitted by rejected companies. The panel from the Superior Court of New Jersey's Appellate Division handed down its decision in eight combined appeals from companies that failed to make the cut for the six licenses for alternative treatment centers, or medical marijuana dispensaries, the state awarded in 2018. While the judges said they wouldn't tell the Department of Health how to handle the applications after the remand, or how to...

