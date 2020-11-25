Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Chinese Education Co. Investor Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit revived a securities suit against China-based TAL Education Group on Wednesday after finding investors had sufficiently supported their claims that TAL secretly controlled two companies in which it had invested.

An appellate panel split from a New York federal judge's September 2019 determination that a proposed investor class had fallen short in alleging that TAL used "accounting shenanigans" both to create a sham transaction for a company that it sold and repurchased and to install a CEO at a different company before acquiring it, in order to inflate its own income.

The appellate judges said Wednesday that they...

