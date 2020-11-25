Ex-Secretary Says Texas Firm Axed Her For Reporting Abuse

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A former secretary at Hartline Barger LLP has sued the firm in Texas federal court, alleging she was wrongfully terminated and suffered abusive behavior after requesting an earlier work schedule to receive treatment for breast cancer. Paige Ann Thompson, who worked at Hartline Barger's Dallas office, says in a Tuesday complaint that she began experiencing a hostile work environment after she was switched to a new team. The switch came after one of her old team's attorneys responded negatively to her request for an earlier work schedule to receive breast cancer treatment, according to Thompson, who is representing herself in the...

