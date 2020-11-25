Disability Groups Criticize Tweak To Fla. Bar Admission Rules

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- Investigations into Florida Bar applicants' mental and substance abuse disorders must focus on whether any condition "may impair the ability to practice law," under rule changes approved Wednesday by the state's Supreme Court, but disability groups say the new language doesn't do enough to erase stigmas. In comments filed jointly in response to the petition from the Florida Board of Bar Examiners to amend Supreme Court rules relating to bar admissions, the groups Disability Rights Florida and Disability Independence Group Inc. said they agreed that the stigma attached to mental illness and past substance addiction needed to be eliminated, but argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS