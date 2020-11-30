Cboe Investor 'Reluctance' Questioned In 7th Circ. VIX Fight

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel Monday pressed a group of investors trying to revive claims against the Chicago Board Options Exchange to show how they were injured by alleged manipulation of Cboe's volatility index if the tampering harmed some traders but benefited others. During oral argument Monday, Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton noted that the same concern prompted U.S. District Judge Manish Shah in January to let Cboe exit multidistrict litigation over anonymous individuals' manipulation of the exchange's volatility index, or VIX. In particular, Judge Hamilton questioned how well plaintiffs have shown what direction the alleged manipulation went in any given day of trading....

