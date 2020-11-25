GAO Says $75M DOD Health IT Support Deal Was Fair

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest over a $75.3 million Defense Health Agency program management deal, saying the awardee wasn't advantaged by access to the protester's personnel information, much of which was public on LinkedIn anyway. The information KSJ & Associates Inc. could gather on key personnel of incumbent contractor Technology, Automation & Management Inc., or TeAM, through its access to the DHA's Ektropy database wasn't sufficient to give KSJ any competitive edge for the new program and technical management services task order, the GAO said in its Oct. 2 decision, released Tuesday. Further undercutting TeAM's argument that KSJ had...

