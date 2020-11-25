Fla. Health Clinics Get Atty Fee Award Tossed In Injury Case

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday reversed a trial court's order allowing a law firm to receive its contingency fee from a personal injury settlement ahead of the health care providers who administered care in exchange for a cut of any deal, saying further proceedings are necessary. A three-judge Fourth District Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed a Broward County judge's order that Fenstersheib Law Group PA be allowed to receive its contingency fee from settlement funds paid as part of an underlying personal injury case. The firm had filed an interpleader action asking the trial court to allow it receive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS