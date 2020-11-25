GAO Denies Protest Of Vaccine Research Contract

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a bid protest from the global research firm Battelle Memorial Institute on Wednesday, the company's third such protest, because it found that the company's proposal had not been disparately evaluated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The evaluation of proposals is a matter within the agency's discretion, and a protester's disagreement with the agency's judgment of the relative merit of competing proposals, without more, does not establish that the evaluation was unreasonable," Thomas H. Armstrong, the GAO's general counsel, wrote in a decision Wednesday. The CDC's decision to award the task order on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS