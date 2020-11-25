NY Court Says Special Needs Patient's Injury Claims Barred

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- In a case of first impression, a New York appellate court has ruled that a special needs teen allegedly injured by a hospital can't pursue certain claims, saying a state social services law protecting special needs patients doesn't allow for private lawsuits. A four-judge Appellate Division panel on Wednesday unanimously affirmed the dismissal of two claims in a suit accusing Nyack Hospital of physically abusing Christopher Joseph, a 19-year-old special needs high school student, during a multiple-day psychiatric hold. The suit included claims of assault, battery, false imprisonment and negligent hiring, along with an alleged violation of Social Services Law article...

