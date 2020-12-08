Congress Should Restore Course Filter For Patent Eligibility

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- One of the most challenging jobs of a patent lawyer is to draft a claim. As patent lawyers, we are told that the language of the claim matters. Yet, the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International[1] and its progeny continue to invite courts to carve up claims and ignore actual claim language and claim elements, in order to test them for eligibility. The Nov. 10 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit opinion in C R Bard Inc. v. AngioDynamics Inc.[2] is yet another example of this. Not only must every claim element find a written...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS