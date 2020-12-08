Contractor Wants Reversal Of Fla. Prison Phone Deal

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:47 PM EST) -- Securus Technologies Inc. urged a Florida appeals court on Tuesday to reverse a decision dismissing its protest to the award of a contract for inmate phone services with the Florida Department of Corrections, arguing that the award violated state law by not complying with the initial request and including a number of goods and services unrelated to phone services. At oral argument, Securus' attorney Eduardo Lombard told a panel of the First District Court of Appeal that the initial invitation to negotiate from the DOC required lowering the price of calls for inmates' families, but the final contract awarded to Global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS