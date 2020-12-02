Overcoming Immunity Of Foreign Gov't Cyberattack Sponsors

By Jerry Goldman and Bruce Strong

Jerry Goldman Bruce Strong



in which money damages are sought against a foreign state for personal injury or death, or damage to or loss of property, occurring in the United States and caused by the tortious act or omission of that foreign state or of any official or employee of that foreign state while acting within the scope of his office or employment.[1]

damages are sought ... for physical injury to person or property or death occurring in the United States and caused by an act of international terrorism in the United States; and a tortious act or acts of the foreign state, or of any official, employee, or agent of that foreign state, while acting within the scope of his or her office, employment, or agency, regardless where the tortious act or acts of the foreign state occurred.[11]

(A) involve violent acts or acts dangerous to human life;





(B) appear to be intended:





(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;



(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or



(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and





(C) occur primarily outside the territorial jurisdiction of the United States, or transcend national boundaries in terms of the means by which they are accomplished, the persons they appear intended to intimidate or coerce, or the locale in which their perpetrators operate or seek asylum.

