Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook, Twitter Sued Over IP Used To Quash COVID-19 Lies

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:42 PM EST) -- Many of the core functions of Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, like targeted advertising, notifications and even tools used for flagging fake COVID-19 news, are infringing patents owned by a Xerox subsidiary, the company said Wednesday in three suits filed in California federal court.

In separate suits alleging infringement of a total of eight patents, Palo Alto Research Center Inc. accuses Facebook Inc. of infringing seven patents, Twitter Inc. of infringing six and Snap Inc. of infringing three. PARC frames itself as a longtime player in the tech industry — claiming to have invented the first personal computer — when compared to the newer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!