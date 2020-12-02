Lessons On Gov't Contractor Employees' Apparent Authority

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- As a cardinal rule of federal contracting, government employees cannot bind the U.S. to a contract unless they have actual contracting authority. As a general matter, the contracting officer is the only person actually authorized to sign or modify contracts for the government, although the contracting officer may delegate authority to others. But what about contractor employees? When are they empowered to make binding obligations on behalf of a contractor in dealings with the government? As the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals recently reaffirmed in Aspen Consulting LLC, contractor employees may have apparent authority to bind their employer based on the...

