High Court May Clarify Key Arbitration Issue

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- Since the enactment of the Federal Arbitration Act in 1925, volumes of case law have been generated regarding the scope, validity and enforceability of agreements to arbitrate, as parties argued over whether an arbitration agreement applied to a particular dispute. But sometimes the controversy is not simply whether the arbitration clause applies, but over who has the power to make that determination — the arbitrator or a court. This so-called gateway issue has added a level of complexity to arbitration practice for many years, and the courts have yet to establish definitive guidance on the question, as demonstrated by long-running litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS