Amazon Nears Win In EBay Fight Over Poaching Top Sellers

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- An arbitration panel has awarded Amazon.com a win against eBay's claims the Seattle-based online retail giant and its managers orchestrated a massive campaign to poach top sellers from eBay's online trading platform, according to documents filed in California federal court. In a Nov. 24 joint status report, eBay and counsel for three Amazon managers informed a California federal judge that an arbitration panel concluded that eBay did not prove that it suffered any damages as a result of Amazon workers' conduct. "The final award denied all of eBay's claims as to all respondents and deemed the respondents the prevailing parties in...

