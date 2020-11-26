Nigerian Builder Wins Enforcement Of $48M Arbitration Award

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 2:51 PM GMT) -- An appeals court overturned an order on Thursday that prevented a construction company, which is seeking damages over an abandoned hotel commission in Nigeria, from enforcing parts of a $48 million arbitration award against the African country's federal airports authority. A Nigerian construction company has won an appeal over the development of a hotel and resort complex at Lagos airport and can pursue a $48 million arbitration award. (iStock) The Court of Appeal has allowed an appeal by AIC Ltd., after finding that the lower court judge did not take into account the role of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS