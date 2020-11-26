Bank Says $86M Win Against Oil Co. Wasn't A 'Mini Trial'

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- A Puerto Rican lender has urged a London court to prevent Petroleos De Venezuela SA from appealing her findings that U.S. sanctions did not bar the state-run oil company from repaying some $86 million owed under a loan agreement. The court did not conduct an improper mini-trial when it handed down its ruling against the Venezuela company earlier this month, Banco San Juan Internacional Inc. argued. The lender has accused PDVSA in a filing at the High Court, dated Nov. 18, of revisiting the same arguments in its attempt to duck out of repaying $48 million and $38 million allegedly due under...

