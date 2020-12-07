Music Tech Co. Hits Back At Investor In $5M Loan Suit

Law360, London (December 7, 2020, 4:30 PM GMT) -- A music technology company being sued by its former director has claimed that a tech investor constructed loan agreements that left the company in a perilous financial position, fighting back against a $5 million High Court lawsuit. Archag Patrick Vosgimorukian — who became involved in London-based PowerChord in 2018 — personally lent the company $1.1 million without having signoff from shareholders or the board, a defense and counterclaim that have recently become public allege. When Vosgimorukian asked for repayment on a date that had not been agreed, this left the startup with cash flow troubles, the filing asserts. PowerChord Group Ltd....

