Soccer Team Fights Ex-Owner Over 'Life President' Claims

Law360, London (December 2, 2020, 5:43 PM GMT) -- A Welsh soccer team has hit back at claims by its former owner that the club disingenuously appointed him "life president" as part of a £24 million ($32 million) debt settlement, saying he lost that role by acting against the team's interests and leaking information. Cardiff City Football Club and its current owner, Vincent Tan, say in an amended defense filed with the High Court on Friday that the ceremonial and non-executive role given to Sam Hammam came with a responsibility to help promote the club's image as a "figurehead and guide." "The fact that the appointment was 'irrevocable' did not...

