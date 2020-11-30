Deutsche Bank Seeks Committal Of Billionaire Over $300M

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 5:21 PM GMT) -- Deutsche Bank told a court on Monday that a Monaco-based billionaire should be threatened with prison time for allegedly failing to hand over documents and deliberately frustrating the bank's recovery of $300 million in debt. Sonia Tolaney QC, counsel for Deutsche Bank, said her client has had "no choice" but to apply for Alexander Vik to be committed to prison after he has failed to comply with court orders on disclosure. The entrepreneur also repeatedly hindered the bank's attempts to collect more than $300 million that he owed Tolaney added. The Norwegian billionaire, who has his home in the French principality of Monaco,...

