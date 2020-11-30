Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant Parent Files To Sell Brands For $540M

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- Ascena Retail Partners has asked a Virginia bankruptcy court for permission to sell its Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant stores to an affiliate of private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $540 million. On Thursday, Ascena asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevon Hunnekens to hear the sale motion by Dec. 8 in order to close the deal with Sycamore affiliate Premium Apparel LLC before the end of the year. "At Ascena, we have made significant progress in our financial restructuring process. We have worked diligently to maximize the value of all of our brands, and today's agreement with Sycamore is the latest example,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS