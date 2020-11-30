11th Circ. OKs Sanctions Against Ex-Stryker Salesperson

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday backed dismissal and sanctions in a retaliation and age discrimination suit against the medical device manufacturer Stryker Sales Corp., saying a former employee's false testimony and "bad faith" action justified the penalties. The three-judge panel upheld the health care giant's summary judgment win, ruling that a Georgia federal court properly found that ex-Stryker salesperson Nate Stimson was fired for his own misconduct, not for reporting another employee's alleged sexual harassment. In its per curiam opinion, the panel said the trial court properly sanctioned Stimson when it ordered him to pay some of Stryker's attorney fees after...

