PTAB Nixes 4 Google Petitions, Citing Unjustified Filing Delay

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has exercised its discretion, denying four Google petitions for inter partes review of two AGIS Software Development LLC cellular communications patents, saying the tech giant failed to explain why it waited so long to lodge the IPRs. In a series of four decisions handed down Nov. 25, the board said the lack of any explanation from Google, which was joined in the challenges by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America Inc., about the delay was "particularly problematic." That's because of an overlap between the invalidity arguments in the petitions and those the tech...

