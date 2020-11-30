AirBit Club Co-Founder Will Face Scam Charges In NY

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- A co-founder of alleged cryptocurrency scam AirBit Club was extradited from Panama last week to be tried in New York, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Monday Defendant Gutemberg Dos Santos was arrested in August in Panama City when the feds unveiled claims that his company, which was advertised as a cryptocurrency mining and trading operation, promised members of the public that buying a $1,000 AirBit Club "membership" would allow them to collect daily returns from the enterprise, but they couldn't because Dos Santos and his associates spent that money on themselves. In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Dos...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS