AbbVie Gets Humira Kickbacks FCA Suit Limited To Florida

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- AbbVie Inc. on Monday partially beat a suit over an alleged kickback scheme to boost prescriptions of its blockbuster immunosuppressant drug Humira when an Illinois federal judge limited the case to only Florida-related allegations. U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer partially granted the company's motion to dismiss a False Claims Act suit from Lazaro Suarez, who worked for AbbVie as a nurse subcontractor and claimed the company schemed to boost prescriptions through the use of a network of nurse "ambassadors." The judge said that Suarez "has not pleaded nationwide fraud," finding that the operative complaint doesn't contain any claims that a...

