3 Firms Guide Stake Sale Valuing PA Consulting At $2.4B

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Carlyle Group will exit its investment in PA Consulting, clearing the way for Jacobs to acquire a majority stake in a deal steered by Fried Frank, Linklaters and Dickson Minto that values the consulting firm at £1.825 billion ($2.4 billion), the companies said Monday. Texas-headquartered Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will take on a 65% stake in PA Consulting, a U.K.-headquartered firm that advises clients in industries such as defense, manufacturing, energy, health care and financial services. The deal marks an exit for private equity giant The Carlyle Group, which invested in PA Consulting in 2015. Jacobs, a technical services firm,...

