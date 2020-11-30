DoorDash Preps $2.6B IPO As December Blitz Gets Underway

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- Food delivery company DoorDash Inc. on Monday set a price range on an estimated $2.6 billion initial public offering, teeing off a likely blitz of IPOs that includes high-profile "unicorn" companies plus a bevy of smaller technology and life sciences issuers. DoorDash, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, told regulators it plans to offer 33 million shares between $75 and $85 each, raising $2.64 billion at midpoint. DoorDash's IPO is set to price during the week of Dec. 7 and is among the largest offerings in the near-term schedule, according to research firm Renaissance Capital. And more big names...

