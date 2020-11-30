WTO Panel Shoots Down Korean Duties On Japanese Steel

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization ruled against South Korea's decision to extend anti-dumping tariffs on Japanese stainless steel bars, with a panel finding that Seoul failed to explain how lifting the duty would have harmed its domestic industry. A WTO Dispute Settlement Body panel ruled that South Korea illegally extended the dumping duties, concluding that while Japanese steel producers would have lowered their prices without the tariffs, the evidence showed that the Japanese goods would still have cost more than Korean steel bars. "[I]t is not obvious how prices at a significantly higher level than the prices of domestic like products would...

