Ill. Judge Trims Suit Over Biometric Vending Machines

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:34 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday dismissed part of a lawsuit that accuses Compass Group USA Inc. of violating the state's landmark biometric privacy law, but rejected the company's broader argument that the law is unconstitutional special legislation. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall dismissed without prejudice former Compass employee Christine Bryant's claim under section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, in which she alleged her ex-employer violated the law by possessing her fingerprint data and failing to destroy that biometric information once the purpose for collecting that information was complete. To state a claim under that provision of...

