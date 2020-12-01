Former Federal Public Defender Joins Zuckerman Spaeder

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:39 PM EST) -- Zuckerman Spaeder LLP announced Monday that a former Chicago-based federal public defender has joined its Washington, D.C., office as partner. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, who has represented more than 400 clients accused of federal crimes, arrives at Zuckerman Spaeder with a focus on business litigation, white collar defense and investigations. She told Law360 that she was drawn to Zuckerman Spaeder for the opportunity to expand both her practice and the clients she represents. Zuckerman Spaeder chairman and partner Dwight P. Bostwick said that Jackson-Akiwumi stood out for her positive energy and eagerness to build on what is an already impressive career. "I think...

