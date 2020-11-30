Schlumberger Unit Wants Two-Phase Drilling Patent Trial

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- A Schlumberger unit is asking a Texas federal judge to separate its patent infringement claims from its rival drilling equipment maker's equitable defenses, arguing that if both were tried at the same time, the additional evidence would confuse and prejudice the jury. M-I LLC said in a Friday motion that including evidence related to rival FPUSA LLC's defense claims in the Western District of Texas patent jury trial set for February would be unjustified and a waste of the jury's time. FPUSA LLC claims the patent holder failed to disclose prior art when applying for the patents-in-suit, according to court documents....

