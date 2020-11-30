Judge Won't Quickly Pause Discovery In Shkreli's FTC Case

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge said Monday she won't immediately grant the request of incarcerated "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli to pause discovery in a monopolization case the Federal Trade Commission brought against him earlier this year. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote wrote that the FTC, plus several state attorneys general who joined the case, have a week to file an opposition to Shkreli's Nov. 25 request to pause discovery until he's released from prison on unrelated securities charges. The antitrust case accused Shkreli and his company Vyera — formerly Turing Pharmaceuticals — of blocking competition by preventing rivals from obtaining samples...

