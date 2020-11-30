Ill. Judge Cuts $4.1M Contract Award From Hover IP Verdict

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday ruled evidence doesn't support a jury's $4.1 million breach of contract award in a remote-controlled helicopter royalty dispute but kept intact the jury's $5.4 million patent infringement verdict. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey ordered a new trial on patent owner Rehco LLC's claim Spin Master Ltd. breached an agreement with former business partner Rehco related to its remote-controlled Havoc Heli, finding the jury's $4.1 million award on that claim was against the manifest weight of the evidence. But he said the jury's patent infringement verdict was supported by evidence, finding Rehco presented enough at trial to...

