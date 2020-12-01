PTAB Discretionary Denials Harming Patent System, Atty Says

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's increasing use of its discretion to deny patent reviews when parallel litigation is pending hurts the patent ecosystem, Computer & Communications Industry Association patent counsel Joshua Landau told Law360. Relying on statistical data from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, decision analysis from Unified Patents and cost data from the American Intellectual Property Law Association, Landau said Monday that the board's use of discretionary denials has increased the frequency of patent litigation and driven up its costs, both in district court and at the PTAB. "The benefits of the IPR system have been reversed over...

