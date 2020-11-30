UK Sets Up Digital Markets Unit Within Antitrust Enforcer

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- The U.K. has set up a digital markets unit within its antitrust enforcer to work on introducing and enforcing a "new code" to govern the behavior of big tech companies, like Facebook and Google, in order to promote small business and empower consumers to control their data. The Digital Markets Unit will be part of the Competition and Markets Authority and will work with other government communications and information regulators to help establish a regime that will "set clear expectations for platforms that have considerable market power … over what represents acceptable behavior when interacting with competitors and users." More specifically,...

