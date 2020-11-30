FanDuel, PE Firms Want Merger Suit To Follow Scottish Law

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge questioned Monday whether FanDuel Inc. and private equity firms Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC and KKR & Co. were asking FanDuel's founders and several former shareholders to meet too high a standard in a bid to toss claims they conspired with conflicted directors to cut the founders and common shareholders out of the fantasy sports company's 2018 merger with Paddy Power Betfair PLC. FanDuel, which has grown into one of the top online and mobile sports betting operators in the U.S., and the two private equity companies argued that even under New York law, the founders and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS