Ex-IT Director Blames Firing On Sex Addiction Diagnosis

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- A former IT director for a dental services provider said she was fired after she disclosed to her boss that she'd been diagnosed with sex addiction, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Karen Manson is alleging in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in the Eastern District of Texas that her former employer, Careington International Corp., failed to accommodate her and discriminated against her because of her disability. According to the lawsuit, Manson worked for Careington in Frisco, Texas, for more than five years, and was serving as director of IT operations when she was fired in January. Her firing...

