Claims Court Axes 'Unconventional' Suit Over AbilityOne Deal

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ended a nonprofit's "unconventional" protest to the planned cancellation of a contract awarded through AbilityOne, a program meant to employ people who are blind or have other disabilities, but voiced "grave concerns" with the legality of recent changes to the program. In a decision released publicly on Monday, Judge David A. Tapp dismissed Maryland nonprofit Melwood Horticultural Training Center's challenge to AbilityOne's plans to cancel an Army base services contract and "re-compete" it through a pilot contracting program, finding that the suit was premature because AbilityOne hadn't yet approved the pilot program when the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS