Churchill Downs Romps Over Seat Price Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- Famed Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, has beaten a casino company's breach of contract suit over a more than 500% increase in premium seat prices, with a Kentucky federal judge dismissing the case Monday. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale ruled that there was not enough proof that Churchill Downs Incorporated did anything dishonest or deceptive in its business practices. Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi said it purchased a seat license for $262,500 in 2012 from a widower and that under the agreement, the company would be able to purchase seats from 2013 until 2034. Gulfside initially paid about...

