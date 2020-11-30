Colo. Justices Asked To Reinstate $7M Med Mal Award

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Colorado couple has asked the state high court to reinstate a $7 million award in a suit accusing an outpatient surgery center of negligently administering a steroid that caused the wife's paralysis, asserting that a lower appeals court misapplied a legal doctrine and wrongly tossed the award. Robbin Smith and her husband Ed Smith told the state's highest court on Nov. 25 that the Court of Appeals erroneously vacated a $7 million judgment in a suit accusing The Surgery Center at Lone Tree LLC of negligently injecting a steroid called Kenalog in Smith's spine despite the drugmaker's warning, added two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS