PharMerica Beats Whistleblower's FCA Suit Over 'Swapping'

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a False Claims Act lawsuit over kickbacks that PharMerica Corp. allegedly paid to nursing homes, reasoning that the whistleblower's complaint detailing an illegal "swapping" scheme didn't support a new liability theory he introduced late in the litigation. In a Nov. 25 opinion made public Monday, U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman granted PharMerica's motion for judgment on the pleadings, dismissing Marc Silver's suit accusing the company of wooing nursing home businesses with below-market drug prices and recouping the losses through federally funded insurance plans like Medicare. Silver's lawsuit — which was previously dismissed by...

