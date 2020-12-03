5 GDPR Compliance Tips From UK Ticketmaster Fraud Fine

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- EU authorities have understandably declined to put forward a single list of mandatory data security controls that apply to all companies subject to the General Data Protection Regulation. As a result, each new enforcement action by EU data protection authorities provides guidance as to what the GDPR requires for appropriate technical or organizational measures to safeguard personal data. We offer here the lessons companies might draw from the £1.25 million fine[1] by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office against Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. for alleged data security failings that exposed customer payment card data. It has been reported that Ticketmaster will appeal its fine....

