Talen Energy Hit With Proposed ERISA Class Action

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Four former Pennsylvania Power and Light managers who lost their jobs in a spinoff have hit the new company, Talen Energy Corp., with a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action alleging they didn't get the early retirement benefits they were entitled to. In the suit, filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court, the ex-managers say hundreds of other former PPL workers could be in the same boat in the wake of the 2016 spinoff, which was backed by the private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC. The ex-managers — Annette Durnack, Anne Fiore, Timothy Wales and Jeffrey Weik — accuse Talen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS