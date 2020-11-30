Mexican Wire Mesh Hit With Countervailing Duties

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit imports of steel welded wire mesh from Mexico with countervailing duties on Friday after a preliminary finding that Mexican producers and exporters are receiving subsidies from the Mexican government. Commerce examined two Mexican companies specifically, Aceromex SA de CV, whose exports were given a 1.02% duty, and Deacero SA de CV, whose products got a 102.09% duty. Mexican industry at large was assigned the same duty as Aceromex. Deacero did not participate in the department's investigation, which was initiated following a June petition from U.S. producers, so Commerce imposed the highest applicable rate. In an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS