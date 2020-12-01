OB/GYN Says Immunity Won't Fly In Tribal Hospital Firing Row

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:01 PM EST) -- An obstetrician-gynecologist who has accused staff at the Choctaw Nation Healthcare Services Authority of harassment and gender discrimination has urged an Oklahoma federal judge not to toss her wrongful termination suit, saying tribal sovereign immunity does not apply. Dr. Miranda Knight Brown filed a response Monday in Oklahoma federal court after defendant Dale Baughman, a certified nurse anesthetist at CNHSA who Brown claims threatened her twice during surgery in 2017, sought to dismiss the doctor's amended complaint on the grounds of sovereign immunity because he works for the Choctaw Nation. Whether Baughman's actions allegedly "assaulting and abusing Miranda during surgery" were...

