Calif. Co. Settles Claim It Stiffed Workers On COVID-19 Pay

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- A sheet metal fabricator in California has agreed to pay workers back wages after the U.S. Department of Labor found the company violated the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by paying workers only part of their regular rates when they took COVID-19 sick leave. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division said Monday that Delta Fabrication in Canoga Park will pay $19,694 in back wages to 71 employees after an investigation found Delta wrongly paid the workers two-thirds of their regular rates for taking sick leave due to COVID-19. The FFCRA requires employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide up to...

