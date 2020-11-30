San Fran Utilities GM Took Bribes In Bid Process, Feds Say

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- The general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was charged Monday with accepting vacations, cash and free meals in exchange for helping a construction company pursue a multimillion-dollar streetlight contract with the public agency, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Harlan Kelly, 58, faces one charge of honest services wire fraud after federal prosecutors said he engaged in a long-running bribery scheme and corrupt partnership with Walter Wong, a San Francisco construction company executive who ran or controlled multiple companies doing business with the city. In exchange for a family vacation to Hong Kong and China, personal car...

