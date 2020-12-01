Feds Beat Family Separation Records Suit

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security secured a victory in D.C. federal court in its bid to throw out a suit by a government watchdog group and an immigrant rights organization accusing the agency of failing to keep records concerning migrant families who were separated at the border. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled Monday that Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services Inc. both have legal standing to challenge DHS' record-keeping practices, their amended complaint does not allege sufficient plausible facts for him to find the agency's actions "arbitrary, capricious,...

