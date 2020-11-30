FCC Greenlights Blocking Calls From One-Ring Scammers

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants voice service providers to know that it's perfectly legal for them to block calls that are being used to carry out so-called one-ring scams, where a bad actor calls a number and quickly hangs up in the hopes of eliciting a return call that will incur toll charges. The new order "expressly enable[s] voice service providers to block calls that are highly likely to be associated with one-ring scams," the agency said Monday. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai classified the order as the latest decisive action taken by the agency to stamp out a "particularly pernicious type...

